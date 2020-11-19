Syrian Arab Republic: Multipurpose Cash Based Response Report - September 2020

The Northwest Syria Cash Working Group (NWS-CWG) is a forum of technical professionals dedicated to improving the quality of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and its coordination, particularly multipurpose cash (MPC). This includes sharing lessons and good practices and harmonisation of approaches. The CWG could also serve as the technical arm of clusters, who would like to systematically include CVA in their response toolbox. In September 2020, humanitarian partners distributed multipurpose cash worth a total of $0.2M USD, benefiting 8,600 crisis-affected individuals living in 20 communities in Idleb and Aleppo governorates.