Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: Multipurpose Cash Based Response Monthly Report - February 2021
Attachments
The Northwest Syria Cash Working Group (NWS-CWG) is a forum of technical professionals dedicated to improving the quality of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) and its coordination, particularly multipurpose cash (MPC). This includes sharing lessons and good practices and harmonisation of approaches. The CWG could also serve as the technical arm of clusters, who would like to systemati- cally include CVA in their response toolbox. In February 2021, humanitarian partners distributed multipurpose cash worth a total of $0.76M USD, benefiting 40,400 crisis-affected individuals living in 41 communities in Idleb and Aleppo governorates.
