Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (November 2021) [EN/AR/TR]
November 2021 updates
In November 2021, the humanitarian community recorded some 13,700 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 43 per cent more than the return movements that were tracked in October. Over 5,400 of these movements (39 per cent) occurred within Rural Damascus governorate.
At the sub-district level, the Markaz Darayya sub-district in Rural Damascus governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in November, with around 2,500 returns, while Homs sub-district in Homs received some 2,000 spontaneous IDP return movements. Over the same period, Hajar Aswad sub-district in Rural Damascus governorate received more than 1,500 spontaneous return movements. The Jebel Saman sub-district in Aleppo governorate received more than 1,000 spontaneous return movements.
At the community level, the Darayya in Rural Damascus governorate received around 2,500 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in November, while Homs city center received around 1,600 return movements. Hajar Aswad in Rural Damascus received around 1,500 return movements in November.
The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through crosschecking population numbers from previous years.
