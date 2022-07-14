Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (May 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

April 2022 updates

In May 2022, the humanitarian community recorded some 9,550 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 15 per cent more than the return movements that were tracked in April. Over 5,473 of these movements (57 per cent) occurred within Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, the Ehsem sub-district in Idleb governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in May, with around 1,500 returns, while Sanjar sub-district in Idleb governorate received some 1,300 spontaneous IDP return movements. Over the same period, Khan Shaykun sub-district in Idleb governorate received more than 700 spontaneous return movements in May 2022.

At the community level, the Seraa community in Idleb governorate received around 1,100 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in May, while Khan Shaykun community in Idleb governorate received around 700 returns, also, while Darayya community in Rural Damascus governorate received around 600 returns, Sheikh Miskine community in Dar'a governorate and Qetet Elbuleil in Deirez-Zor governorate received around 400 returns for each.

Notes:

The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.

The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.

The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.

The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.