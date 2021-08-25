Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (May 2021) [EN/AR/TR]

May 2021 updates

In May 2021, the humanitarian community tracked some 33,000 IDP movements across Syria, nearly the same number of movements tracked in April. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 94 per cent of these movements occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Afrin and Al Bab sub-districts in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people in May with around 2,400 IDP movements each, followed by Bulbul sub-district in Aleppo governorate, which received around 2,200 IDP movements. Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate and Raju sub-district in Aleppo governorate had received around 2,100 IDP movements each.

At the community level, the Aleppo city center received some 1,200 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in May, while the Khan Shaykun and Joseph communities in Idleb governorate received around 700 return movements each. Marayan and Balyun communities in Idleb governorate received around 500 return movements each while Homs city center received around 400 spontaneous return movements in May.

