Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (May 2021) [EN/AR/TR]
Attachments
May 2021 updates
In May 2021, the humanitarian community tracked some 33,000 IDP movements across Syria, nearly the same number of movements tracked in April. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 94 per cent of these movements occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.
At the sub-district level, Afrin and Al Bab sub-districts in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people in May with around 2,400 IDP movements each, followed by Bulbul sub-district in Aleppo governorate, which received around 2,200 IDP movements. Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate and Raju sub-district in Aleppo governorate had received around 2,100 IDP movements each.
At the community level, the Aleppo city center received some 1,200 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in May, while the Khan Shaykun and Joseph communities in Idleb governorate received around 700 return movements each. Marayan and Balyun communities in Idleb governorate received around 500 return movements each while Homs city center received around 400 spontaneous return movements in May.
Notes:
The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through crosschecking population numbers from previous years.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.