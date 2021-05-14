Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (March 2021) [EN/AR/TR]

March 2021 updates

In March 2021, the humanitarian community recorded some 23,000 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, twice as many as the return movements that were tracked in February. Over 8,000 of these (35 percent) occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, the Khan Arnaba sub-district in Quneitra governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in March, with around 8,200 returns, while the Ehsem and Ariha sub-districts in Idleb governorate and the Jebel Saman subdistrict in Aleppo governorate received some 2,000, 1,500 and 1,300 spontaneous IDP return movements, respectively. Over the same period, the Tamaanah, Jisr-Ash-Shugur and Sanjar sub-districts in Idleb governorate each received more than 700 spontaneous IDP return movements.

At the community level, the Kom Elwisseh - Marj Barghut community in Quneitra governorate received some 8,000 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in March, while Aleppo city in Aleppo governorate received some 1,200 return movements. The Khan Shaykun, Jisr-Ash-Shugur and Tal Khanzir communities in Idleb governorate each received around 500 return movements, while the Sarja and Kansafra communities in Idleb each received around 400 return movements this month.

Notes: