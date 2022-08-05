Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (June 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

June 2022 updates

In Jun 2022, the humanitarian community recorded some 8,500 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 11 percent less than the return movements that were tracked in May. Over 5,344 of these movements (63 per cent) occurred within Aleppo and Idleb governorates. At the sub-district level, the Ehsem sub-district in Idleb governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in Jun, with around 2,600 returns, while Muhasan sub-district in Deir-ez-Zor governorate received some 900 spontaneous IDP return movements. Over the same period, Jisr-Ash-Shugur sub-district in Idleb governorate received more than 600 spontaneous return movements in Jun 2022. At the community level, the Bara community in Idleb governorate received around 600 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in Jun, while Qetet Elbuleil community in Deir-ez-Zor governorate received around 500 returns, while Damascus city center, Homs city center, and Jisr-Ash-Shugur in Idleb governorate received around 400 returns for each. Notes:

The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.

The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.

The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.

The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.