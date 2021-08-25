Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (June 2021) [EN/AR/TR]

June 2021 updates

In June 2021, the humanitarian community recorded some 13,000 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 5 per cent less than the return movements that were tracked in May. Over 5,000 of these movements (37 per cent) occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Jebel Saman sub-district in Aleppo governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in June, with around 1,900 returns, while Mahin sub-district in Homs governorate received more than 1,700 spontaneous return movements. Over the same period, Hajar Aswad sub-district in Rural Damascus received some 1,100 spontaneous IDP return movements, while Markaz Daraya subdistrict in Rural Damascus governorate received around 700 spontaneous returns.

At the community level, Aleppo city center received some 1,800 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in June, while Mahin community in Homs governorate received around 1,600 return movements. The Hajar Aswad community in Rural Damascus governorate received around 1,100 return movements, and the Darayya community in Rural Damascus received around 700 return movements.

Notes: