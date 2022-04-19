Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (January 2022) [EN/AR/TR]
Attachments
January 2022 updates
In January 2022, the humanitarian community recorded some 11,900 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 17 per cent less than the return movements that were tracked in December. Over 6,000 of these movements (51 per cent) occurred within Rural Damascus governorate.
At the sub-district level, the Maliha sub-district in Rural Damascus governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in January, with around 2,500 returns, while Markaz Darayya sub-district in Rural Damascus received some 1,500 spontaneous IDP return movements.
Over the same period, Kansaba sub-district in Lattakia governorate received more than 1,000 spontaneous return movements. The Hajar Aswad subdistrict in Rural Damascus governorate received more than 600 spontaneous return movements.
At the community level, the Maliha in Rural Damascus governorate received around 2,500 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in January, while Darayya in Rural Damascus governorate received around 1,500 return movements. Hekro in Lattakia received around 1,000 return movements in January.
Notes:
The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.
The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.
The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.
The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.