Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (January 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

January 2022 updates

In January 2022, the humanitarian community recorded some 11,900 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 17 per cent less than the return movements that were tracked in December. Over 6,000 of these movements (51 per cent) occurred within Rural Damascus governorate.

At the sub-district level, the Maliha sub-district in Rural Damascus governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in January, with around 2,500 returns, while Markaz Darayya sub-district in Rural Damascus received some 1,500 spontaneous IDP return movements.

Over the same period, Kansaba sub-district in Lattakia governorate received more than 1,000 spontaneous return movements. The Hajar Aswad subdistrict in Rural Damascus governorate received more than 600 spontaneous return movements.

At the community level, the Maliha in Rural Damascus governorate received around 2,500 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in January, while Darayya in Rural Damascus governorate received around 1,500 return movements. Hekro in Lattakia received around 1,000 return movements in January.

Notes: