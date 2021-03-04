Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (January 2021)

IDP Spontaneous Return Movements

In January 2021, the humanitarian community recorded some 13,600 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, similar to numbers tracked in December 2020. Over 6,000 of these (48 percent) occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates. At the sub-district level, As-Suqaylabiyah in Hama governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in January, with around 3,300 returns, while Jebel Saman in Aleppo governorate and Ehsem in Idleb governorate respectively received some 1,400 and 1,300 spontaneous IDP return movements. More than 600 spontaneous IDP return movements were received by Ariha sub-district in Idleb governorate over the same period. At the community level, the As-Suqaylabiyah community in Hama governorate received the most return movements recording around 3,300 returns while Aleppo city received some 1,000 spontaneous IDP return movements in January. Sarmin town in Idleb governorate and the Homs community in Homs governorate respectively received some 500 and 400 return movements, while Deir Khabiyeh town in rural Damascus governorate received some 300 return movements.