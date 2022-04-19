Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (February 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

February 2022 updates

In February 2022, the humanitarian community recorded some 11,700 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 1 per cent less than the return movements that were tracked in January. Over 4,300 of these movements (37 per cent) occurred within Rural Damascus governorate.

At the sub-district level, the Markaz Darayya sub-district in Rural Damascus governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in February, with around 2,200 returns, while Muhasan sub-district in Deir-ezZor received some 900 spontaneous IDP return movements. Over the same period, Al Mayadin sub-district in Deir-ez-Zor governorate and Madiq Castle in Hama governoratereceived more than 700 spontaneous return movements for each.

At the community level, the Darayya in Rural Damascus governorate received around 2,200 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in February, while Qetet Elbuleil in Deir-ez-Zor governorate received around 700 return movements. Babella in Rural Damascus and Sheikh Miskine in Dar’a governorate received around 600 return movements in February for each.

Notes: