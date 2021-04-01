Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (February 2021) [EN/AR/TR]

In February 2021, the humanitarian community recorded some 10,000 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, around 24 percent less than in January. Over 6,000 of these (60 percent) occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, the Jebel Saman sub-district in Aleppo governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in February, with around 2,800 returns, while the Ehsem and Ariha sub-districts in Idleb governorate received some 1,000 and 900 spontaneous IDP return movements respectively. Over the same period, more than 300 spontaneous IDP return movements were received by the Homs sub-district in Homs governorate and the Dayr Hafir sub-district in Aleppo governorate.

At the community level, Aleppo city in the Aleppo governorate received around 2,700 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in February, while the Homs community in Homs governorate and Dayr Hafir community in Aleppo governorate each received some 400 return movements. Madamiyet Elsham in Rural Damascus governorate, Kafrlata in Idleb governorate and Al Mayadin community in Deir-Ez-Zor governorate each received around 300 return movements this month.

