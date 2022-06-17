Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (April 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

April 2022 updates

In April 2022, the humanitarian community recorded some 8,300 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 17 per cent less than the return movements that were tracked in March. Over 2,557 of these movements (31 per cent) occurred within Rural Damascus governorate.

At the sub-district level, the Markaz Darayya sub-district in Rural Damascus governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in April, with around 1,000 returns, while Ehsem sub-district in Idleb governorate received some 700 spontaneous IDP return movements. Over the same period, Muhasan sub-district in Deir-ez-Zor governorate received more than 600 spontaneous return movements, also Homs sub-district received more than 500 spontaneous return movements in April 2022.

At the community level, the Qetet Elbuleil in Deir-ez-Zor governorate and Homs city center received around 600 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in April, while Darayya and Madamiyet Elsham in Rural Damascus governorate received around 500 return movements.

Notes:

The returns refer to IDP spontaneous returns and do not necessarily follow the global definitions of ‘Returnees’ or durable solutions for IDPs.

The IDP spontaneous returns include IDPs returning to their homes or communities of origin.

The IDP spontaneous returns term used in this monthly report refers to the return movements occurred in the reported period only.

The process of verification is based on triangulation of verified IDP spontaneous returns reported by different mechanisms and further examined by the IDP TF through cross-checking population numbers from previous years.