Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Spontaneous Returns (April 2021)

April 2021 updates

In April 2021, the humanitarian community recorded some 12,000 spontaneous IDP return movements across Syria, which was 48 per cent less than the return movements that were tracked in March. Over 6,000 of these movements (55 per cent) occurred within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, the Ehsem sub-district in Idleb governorate received the highest number of spontaneous return movements in April, with around 1,500 returns, while the Markaz Darayya sub-district in Rural Damascus and the Jebel Saman sub-district in Aleppo governorate each received some 800 spontaneous IDP return movements. Over the same period, the Mhambal and Ariha sub-districts in Idleb governorate and the Suran sub-district in Hama governorate each received more than 600 spontaneous IDP return movements. At the community level, the Darayya community in Rural Damascus governorate and Khan Shaykun community in Idleb governorate each received some 600 returns, the highest number of spontaneous return movements in April, while the Homs community in Homs governorate and Aleppo city centre each received some 500 return movements. The Al Mayadin community in Deir-ez-Zor governorate and Tiba Elemam community in Hama governorate each received around 300 return movements, while the Rasm Haram community in Aleppo governorate received around 200 return movements in April.

Notes: