Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements - (September 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

In September 2022, the humanitarian community tracked some 23,500 IDP movements across Syria, around 11 per cent more of the numbers tracked in August 2022. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 81 per cent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people in September with around 6,200 IDP movements, followed by Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate had received around 4,800 IDP movements. The Idleb subdistrict in Idleb governorate, which received around 900 IDP movements, while Atareb and Daret Azza sub-districts in Aleppo governorate received around 700 IDP movements for each.

At the community level, the Mashhad Ruhin in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 1,800 movements, followed by Deir Hassan - Darhashan and Termanin communities in Idleb governorate which received around 1,000 IDP movements and 990 IDP movements respectively. These movements are estimated to be mostly incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.