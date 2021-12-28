Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (November 2021) [EN/AR/TR]

In November 2021, the humanitarian community tracked some 22,300 IDP movements across Syria, around 41 per cent less of the numbers tracked in October. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 88 per cent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Dana and Idleb sub-districts in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people in November with around 2,000 IDP movements, followed by Afrin sub-district in Aleppo governorate had received around 1,900 IDP movements. The Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate, which received around 1,800 IDP movements. While Jebel Saman sub-district in Aleppo governorate, which received around 1,000 IDP movements.

At the community level, the Idleb city center received the largest number of displaced people, with around 1,600 movements, followed by the Aleppo city center and Kelly in Idleb governorate had received around 900 IDP movements for each. The Sheikh Eldeir and Afrin in Aleppo governorate had received around 700 IDP movements for each in November. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.