Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (May 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

May 2022 updates

In May 2022, the humanitarian community tracked some 16,000 IDP movements across Syria, around 21 per cent more of the numbers tracked in April 2022. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 81 per cent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Dana sub-districts in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people in May with around 2,900 IDP movements, followed by Al Bab sub-district in Aleppo governorate had received around 2,150 IDP movements. The Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate, which received around 1,300 IDP movements, while Lattakia sub-district in Lattakia governorate, which received around 600 IDP movements.

At the community level, the Qabasin in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 1,400 movements for each, followed by the Borj in Aleppo governorate had received around 700 IDP movements. Also, Lattakia city center had received around 600 IDP movements. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.