Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (May 2021) [EN/AR/TR]

May 2021 updates

In May 2021, the humanitarian community tracked some 33,000 IDP movements across Syria, nearly the same number of movements tracked in April. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 94 per cent of these movements occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Afrin and Al Bab sub-districts in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people in May with around 2,400 IDP movements each, followed by Bulbul sub-district in Aleppo governorate, which received around 2,200 IDP movements. Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate and Raju sub-district in Aleppo governorate had received around 2,100 IDP movements each.

At the community level, the Al Bab community in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 1,900 movements while Afrin and Batbu communities in Aleppo governorate received some 1,000 and 800 IDP movements respectively. Lattakia city center received about 600 IDP movements while Kafr Naseh Elatareb and Kafr Safra communities in Aleppo governorate had received 500 IDP movements each in May. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.