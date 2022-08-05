Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (June 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

June 2022 Updates

In Jun 2022, the humanitarian community tracked some 13,700 IDP movements across Syria, around 14 per cent less of the numbers tracked in May 2022. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 84 per cent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Dana sub-districts in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people in Jun with around 2,100 IDP movements, followed by Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate had received around 1,300 IDP movements. The Jarablus sub-district in Aleppo governorate, which received around 1,100 IDP movements, while Lattakia sub-district in Lattakia governorate, which received around 700 IDP movements.

At the community level, the Jubb Al-Kusa in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 825 movements, followed by the Lattakia city center had received around 700 IDP movements. Also, Babka in Idleb governorate had received around 400 IDP movements. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.