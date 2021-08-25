Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (June 2021) [EN/AR/TR]

June 2021 updates

In June 2021, the humanitarian community tracked some 50,000 IDP movements across Syria, around 51% per cent more than the numbers tracked in May. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 95 per cent of these movements occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates. This was the largest displacement of people since the March 2020 ceasefire and about half of them were due to the escalation in conflict in southern Idleb, with the rest likely due to economic reasons.

At the sub-district level, Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people in June with around 8,400 IDP movements, followed by Atareb sub-district in Aleppo governorate, which received around 4,100 IDP movements. Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate received around 3,000 IDP movements, while Raju subdistrict in Aleppo governorate received around 2,800 IDP movements.

At the community level, the Deir Hassan community in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 2,200 movements, followed by the Kafr Aruq community in Idleb governorate which received around 1,500 IDP movements. The Kafr Jales community in Idleb governorate received around 1,400 IDP movements in June, while Dana and Ariha communities in Idleb governorate received around 900 IDP movements each.