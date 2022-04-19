Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (January 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

January 2022 updates

In January 2022, the humanitarian community tracked some 16,600 IDP movements across Syria, around 15 per cent less of the numbers tracked in December 2021. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 77 per cent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Dana sub-districts in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people in January with around 3,300 IDP movements, followed by Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate had received around 1,600 IDP movements. The Salqin sub-district in Idleb governorate, which received around 900 IDP movements. While Idleb sub-district in Idleb governorate, which received around 800 IDP movements.

At the community level, the Babisqa and Sarmada communities in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 700 movements for each, followed by the Lattakia city center and Idleb city center had received around 600 IDP movements for each. The Bab El Hawa and Kelly communities in Idleb governorate had received around 500 IDP movements for each in January. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.