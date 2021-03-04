Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (January 2021)

January 2021 updates

In January 2021, the humanitarian community tracked some 32,400 IDP movements across Syria, around twenty-five percent less than the numbers tracked in December 2020. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 92 percent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates. At the sub-district level, Bulbul in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 3,000 IDP movements in January, followed by some 2,900 IDP movements received by Maaret Tamsrin in Idleb governorate. A’zaz sub-district in Aleppo governorate and Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate received around 2,200 and 2,000 movements respectively, while the Kafr Takharim sub-district in Idleb governorate and the Ghandorah sub-district in Aleppo governorate each received some 1,600 IDP movements. At the community level, the Azaz community in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 1,500 movements in January, followed by some 1,300 IDP movements received by the Bayates community in Idleb governorate. The Harbanush, Bulbul and Tal Aghbar - Tal Elagher communities in Aleppo governorate each received some 900 IDP movements, while the Jarablus community in Aleppo governorate received more than 800 IDP movements this month. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods, and facilitated by reduced levels of shelling compared to preceding months.