Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (February 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

February 2022 updates

In February 2022, the humanitarian community tracked some 19,300 IDP movements across Syria, around 16 per cent more of the numbers tracked in January 2022. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 85 per cent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Mhambal sub-districts in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people in February with around 2,500 IDP movements, followed by Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate had received around 2,100 IDP movements. The Salqin subdistrict in Idleb governorate, which received around 1,400 IDP movements. While Qourqeena sub-district in Idleb governorate, which received around 1,300 IDP movements.

At the community level, the Ora Qabli - Edwan in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 900 movements, followed by the Jeb El-barazi community in Aleppo governorate had received around 800 IDP movements. The Sararif community in Idleb governorate, had received around 500 IDP movements in February. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.