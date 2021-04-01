Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (February 2021) [EN/AR/TR]

February 2021 updates Governorate summary IDPs departure from governorate IDP movements refer to the number of IDPs arrivals in communities and may include multiple/short term displacements.

In February 2021, the humanitarian community tracked some 31,000 IDP movements across Syria, around four percent less than the numbers tracked in January 2021. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 83 percent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, the Maaret Tamsrin sub-district in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 2,600 movements in February, followed by some 2,300 IDP movements received by the Bulbul subdistrict in Aleppo governorate and the Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate. The Al-Hasakeh sub-district in Al-Hasakeh governorate also received some 1,600 IDP movements. The Salqin and Ariha sub-districts in Idleb governorate each received around 1,400 movements, while the A’zaz sub-district in Aleppo governorate received some 1,200 IDP movements.

At the community level, the Salaliyeh community in Al-Hasakeh governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 1,500 movements, followed by 1,000 IDP movements received by the Bulbul community in Aleppo governorate. The Shekh Bahr community and Idleb city in the Idleb governorate each received around 700 IDP movements, while the Menbij community in Aleppo governorate and the Sarmada community in Idleb governorate each received more than 500 IDP movements in February. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.