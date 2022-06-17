Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (April 2022) [EN/AR/TR]

April 2022 updates

In April 2022, the humanitarian community tracked some 13,200 IDP movements across Syria, around 19 per cent less of the numbers tracked in March 2022. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 85 per cent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, Maaret Tamsrin sub-districts in Idleb governorate received the largest number of displaced people in April with around 1,600 IDP movements, followed by Dana sub-district in Idleb governorate had received around 1,300 IDP movements. The Atareb sub-district in Aleppo governorate, which received around 1,000 IDP movements, while Salqin sub-district in Idleb governorate, which received around 800 IDP movements At the community level, the Sheikh Eldeir in Aleppo governorate, Kelly in Idleb governorate and Lattakia city center received the largest number of displaced people, with around 600 movements for each, followed by the Batbu in Aleppo governorate had received around 500 IDP movements. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.