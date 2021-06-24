Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements (April 2021)

April 2021 updates Governorate summary

In April 2021, the humanitarian community tracked some 34,000 IDP movements across Syria, around 15 per cent less than the numbers tracked in March. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria, with 92 per cent occurring within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates.

At the sub-district level, the A’zaz sub-district in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people in April with around 3,000 IDP movements, followed by the Bulbul, Raju and Sharan sub-districts in Aleppo governorate, which received around 2,000 IDP movements each. The Maaret Tamsrin sub-districts in Idleb governorate also received some 1,700 IDP movements, while the Afrin sub-district in Aleppo and Dana sub-districts in Idleb governorate each received around 1,500 movements.

At the community level, the Shamarin community in Aleppo governorate received the largest number of displaced people, with around 2,500 movements, followed by the Shekh Bahr community in Idleb governorate which received around 800 IDP movements. The Idleb city centre received around 700 IDP movements, while the Armanaz and Kafr Deryan communities in Idleb governorate each received around 500 IDP movements in April. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods.