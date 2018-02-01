01 Feb 2018

Syrian Arab Republic: IDP Movements 2017 at a glance (January - December 2017)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Jan 2018
2017 at a glance:

In 2017, around 2.9 million people were displaced from their homes. The estimated number of people displaced per day was 7,878 and per month was 239,612.

During the year displacements happened because of multiple military operations in various parts of the countries. It includes operations of Free Syrian Army factions under the banner of the Euphrates Shield; military operations in eastern countryside of Aleppo Governorate; launch of a large-scale offensive by GoS to exert control over the ISIL-held towns; launch of NSAGs large-scale offensive in northern Rural Hama; situation in Al-Waer and offensive of SDF against ISIL in Ar-Raqqa governorate The highest movements in terms of IDP arrivals were recorded in Idleb, Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa. During the last quarter, around 1 million people had to leave their homes. The month of October saw the highest levels of displacement inside Syria in the last two years, with the humanitarian community tracking 441,713 IDP movements across the country. The driver of the majority of displacement was the hostilities in Deir Ez-zor Governorate, where more than 125,000 people were displaced internally, and more than 176,000 were displaced to Al-Hasakeh, Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa and Idleb Governorate. The similar trend was observed in Deir Ez-zor and Hama in November.

