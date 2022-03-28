Syrian Arab Republic: Humanitarian Notification System (HNS): Notified Humanitarian Static Sites and Movements As of 31 December 2021

CONTEXT

The Humanitarian Notification System in Support of Access and Protection in Syria is one of the means by which OCHA actively supports the humanitarian community in facilitating international humanitarian assistance and advocating for the protection of persons affected by the armed conflict. It informs parties to the armed conflict of the location of civilian objects that fulfill a humanitarian function, of movements of humanitarian staff and supplies, and of critical civilian infrastructure, with a view to avoiding harm or impediments to them. Humanitarian notification does not change the IHL obligations of parties to the armed conflict. Click here for HNS SOPs and here for the HNS Concept Note.