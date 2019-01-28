28 Jan 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: Humanitarian Fund (December - 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 28 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (619.76 KB)

The Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF) supports projects and activities identified under the 2018 Syria Humanitarian Response Plan while retaining the flexibility to allocate funds to respond to unforeseen events or special requirements. The SHF reinforces the leadership and coordination role of the Humanitarian Coordinator by allocating funding to priority needs through the humanitarian sectors. The SHF, which has a USD 60 million funding target in 2018, works with a variety of implementing partners in a complex operational environment. As part of its effort to expand partnerships with national humanitarian actors and build their capacity, the SHF aims to allocate funds to NGOs and Red Cross/Red Crescent Movements operating in Syria. To prioritize responding to critical life-saving needs, the SHF aims to allocate funds to areas with inter-sector severity scale above 4 and to unforeseen humanitarian needs and major gaps in assistance.

