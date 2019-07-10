10 Jul 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: Humanitarian Fund (12 June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (616.22 KB)

The SHF supports life-saving, protection, and life-sustaining activities by filling critical funding gaps and needs-based delivery of assistance in accordance with humanitarian principles. It seeks to improve the relevance and coherence of humanitarian response by strategically funding priorities as identified in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and expanding rapid delivery of assistance to underserved, high severity and hard-toreach areas by partnering with the best placed actors. The SHF has a USD 80 million funding target for 2019 and plans to expand its partnership base by reaching out to national humanitarian actors and build their capacity. The SHF aims to allocate more funds to NGOs and Red Cross/Red Crescent Movements operating in Syria.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.