Syrian Arab Republic: Humanitarian dashboard (HCT Coordinated Response) January-June 2022

SUMMARY HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

Syria continued to register increased needs across all sectors during the first half of 2022, while response capacities remained very limited due to funding shortfalls. The situation is expected to worsen as the socio-economic situation continues to decline, amidst dwindling coping capacities of vulnerable households. This is further compounded by the effects of drought, conflict, displacement, and surging prices. Of particular concern is the deteriorating food security situation, ongoing water and energy crisis, and the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities including food, which has rendered them unaffordable, as at least 90 per cent of Syrians live below the poverty line, while 14.6 million people require humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the price of essential agricultural inputs, especially imported ones such as animal feeds, and fertilizers continue to rise consequently, affecting local food production. Access to essential services also remains severely constrained and continues to drive some of the humanitarian needs. The first half of the year saw a steep rise in fuel costs, and diminished fuel supply across the country, that impacted humanitarian operations, both in terms of delivery of assistance and project implementation. Fuel shortages continue to impact operations of several major power stations, further reducing electricity in the country by at least 21 per cent as of the end of May. This is a significant drop considering that in 2021 electricity generation was already 65 per cent lower than pre-crisis levels. Severe electricity supply rationing is reported in many areas, with hundreds of thousands of people only receiving power for about one hour per day. Notably the functionality of critical water stations has also been affected and this is in part one of the drivers of the current water crisis. Further, the civilian protection situation, also remains one of the key concerns, as civilians continue to be exposed to recurring hostilities, resulting in casualties, forced displacement and increased safety risks.

Despite some access and operational challenges, humanitarian organizations, using various modalities, provided assistance to around 4.61 million people on average monthly. These include people reached with at least one critical intervention, including general food assistance, nutrition, education, emergency water, hygiene and sanitation interventions, shelter, and other core relief items, as well as tailored protection assistance and programmes that contribute to sustainable recovery and community resilience.