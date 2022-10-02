Syria

Syrian Arab Republic: Humanitarian dashboard (HCT Coordinated Response) January-July 2022

OVERVIEW

• Between January and July 2022, an estimated 4.57 million people were reached on average each month with some form of humanitarian assistance.

• Around 32 per cent of the response was delivered in areas of most severe need (hosting an estimated 56% of people in need); 64 per cent of the response was delivered in areas with major needs (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need).

• In addition, 4 per cent of the response vulnerable populations in other areas through a range of life-saving activities (e.g., vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality

