Syrian Arab Republic: Humanitarian Access Severity Overview (October 2022)

Key Findings (as of September 2022)

Consolidated access severity scores across all humanitarian partner groups – UN Agencies, International NGOs and National NGOs – reveal that from among the 270 sub-districts across Syria, where 14.6M people in need (PiN) of assistance live, the severity of access was found to be:

High in 24 sub-districts (representing 4 percent of PiN - 580K)

Moderate in 102 sub-districts (44 percent of PiN – 6.4M)

Low in 144 sub-districts (52 percent of PiN – 7.6M)

This third edition of the access severity analysis finds that conflict-related dynamics remain the common constraint faced by all humanitarian partners in the ‘moderate’ and ‘high’ ranked sub-districts, particularly those areas in the vicinity of frontlines in the Northwest and Northeast, as well as in Southern Syria. In many of these areas, movement restrictions (of agencies, personnel, or goods) within the country, and interference in the implementation of humanitarian activities, are reported as the most frequent constraints. The presence of mines and explosive ordnances remains a major access impediment. Humanitarian partners continued to report that access is permissible in a majority of subdistricts.