Syrian Arab Republic: Humanitarian Access Severity Overview (April 2022)

**Key findings (as of March 2022)

Consolidated access severity scores across all humanitarian partner groups – UN Agencies, International NGOs and Local NGOs – reveal that from among the 14.6M people in need (PiN) of assistance living in 270 sub-districts across Syria, the level of access constraints were found to be:

• High in 23 sub-districts (representing 4 per cent of PiN - 620K)

• Moderate in 71 sub-districts (27 per cent of PiN – 4M)

• Low in 176 sub-districts (69 per cent of PiN – 10M)