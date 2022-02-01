Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | Week 52 (26 December 2021 - 1 January 2022)
Attachments
Highlights
A total of 196,135 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 16,101 (61.6%) and Acute Diarrhea 4,647 (17.78%).
A total of 17,379 suspected COVID-19 cases were reported by EWARS system, Most of the cases were reported from Deir-ezZor (4,306), Aleppo (3,306) and Al-Hasakeh (2,338)
MoH reported 259 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 50,310 • 2 AFP cases reported in Rural Damascus (1) Homs (1).
2 suspected measles cases in Homs (1) Aleppo (1)