Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | Week 49 (5 - 11 December 2021)

Highlights

A total of 209,316 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 20975 (59.87%) and Acute Diarrhea 6509 (18.58%).

A total of 23,077 suspected COVID-19 cases were reported by EWARS system, Most of the cases were reported from Aleppo (4,361), Deir-ez-Zor (3,504) and Tartous (3,030)

MoH reported 651 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 49,189

3 AFP cases reported in Aleppo (1) Damascus (1) As-Sweida (1).