Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | Week 04 (23 - 29 January 2022)

Highlights

• A total of 119,678 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 13,102 (56.03%) and Acute Diarrhea 6,141 (26.26%).

• A total of 14,086 suspected COVID-19 cases were reported by EWARS system, Most of the cases were reported from Deirez-Zor (3,737), Idleb (2,895) and Aleppo (2,087)

• MoH reported 341 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 51,284

• 3 AFP cases reported in Aleppo (2) Hama (1).

• 9 suspected measles cases in Idleb (5) Deir-ez-Zor (3) Aleppo (1)