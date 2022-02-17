Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | Week 03 (16 - 22 January 2022)

Highlights

A total of 191,979 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 15,117 (62.44%) and Acute Diarrhea 4,380 (18.09%).

A total of 16,268 suspected COVID-19 cases were reported by EWARS system, Most of the cases were reported from Deirez-Zor (3,751), Aleppo (3,222) and Lattakia (1,669)

MoH reported 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 50,943

3 AFP cases reported in Lattakia (2) Al-Hasakeh (1).