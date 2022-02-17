Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | Week 02 (9 - 15 January 2022)
Highlights
A total of 257,326 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates
The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 18,785 (58.74%) and Acute Diarrhea 6,557 (20.5%).
A total of 20,050 suspected COVID-19 cases were reported by EWARS system, Most of the cases were reported from Aleppo (3,925), Deir-ez-Zor (3,612) and Idleb (2,618)
MoH reported 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 50,674
10 suspected measles cases in Idleb (4) Daraa (3) Deir-ez-Zor (2) Rural Damascus (1)