Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | Week 02 (9 - 15 January 2022)

Highlights

A total of 257,326 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates

The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 18,785 (58.74%) and Acute Diarrhea 6,557 (20.5%).

A total of 20,050 suspected COVID-19 cases were reported by EWARS system, Most of the cases were reported from Aleppo (3,925), Deir-ez-Zor (3,612) and Idleb (2,618)

MoH reported 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 50,674