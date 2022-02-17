Syria

Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | Week 01 (2 - 8 January 2022)

Highlights

  • A total of 291,112 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates

  • The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 19,807 (60.21%) and Acute Diarrhea 6,596 (20.05%).

  • A total of 21,223 suspected COVID-19 cases were reported by EWARS system, Most of the cases were reported from Deirez-Zor (4,215), Aleppo (3,852) and Idleb (2,569)

  • MoH reported 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 50,482

  • 4 AFP cases reported in Tartous (1) Lattakia (1) Aleppo (1) Homs (1).

  • 14 suspected measles cases in Idleb (8) Aleppo (2) Daraa (2) Tartous (1) Homs (1).

