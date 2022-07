Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin 2022 Week 23 (5 - 11 June 2022)

Highlights

• A total of 287,079 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 9,808 (43.3%) and Acute Diarrhea 8,626 (38.08%).

• MoH reported 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 55905

• 3 AFP cases reported in Hama (1) Rural Damascus (1) Homs (1).

• 28 suspected measles cases in Ar-Raqqa (15) Rural Damascus (3) Tartous (2) Hama (1) Lattakia (1) Homs (1) Al-Hasakeh (1) As-Sweida (1) Aleppo (1) Damascus (1) Daraa (1)