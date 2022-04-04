Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: EWARS Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin | 2022 Week 11 (13 - 19 March 2022)
Highlights
• A total of 207,669 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates
• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were Influenza Like Illness 17,039 (62.34%) and Acute Diarrhea 5,661 (20.71%).
• 80 acute jaundice syndrome cases reported in Drekish district in Tartous.
• MoH reported 209 confirmed cases of COVID-19,the cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases is 55538
• 7 AFP cases reported in Tartous (2) Deir-ez-Zor (1) Hama (1) As-Sweida (1) Aleppo (1) Daraa (1).
• 15 suspected measles cases in Al-Hasakeh (4) Hama (4) Daraa (4) Damascus (1) Rural Damascus (1) Homs (1)