Syrian Arab Republic: Disability Prevalence and Impact - IDP Report Series Fall 2020

About This Report

Nearly half of Syria’s pre-conflict population remains in displacement. 5.6 million are displaced abroad, the majority of whom are in neighboring Turkey, while a substantial 6.5 million are displaced across Syria.3 Over a third of those displaced inside Syria have a disability (36 percent). This report investigates the prevalence and impact of disabilities for displaced persons across the country. It achieves this through an investigation into socio-economic, demographic and priority needs indicators, as well as assessing the past and future intentions of IDPs with disabilities.

Since 2018 the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) has employed the Washington Group Questions (short-set tool), the most widely used and tested tool in humanitarian environments, to assess the prevalence of individuals with disabilities.⁴ Pivoting from traditional investigations on physical ailments, the assessment now expands to define disability as an increased risk of exclusion based on reduced functioning in one or more core human functions.

Despite the increase in data related to disability, all figures related to household assessments are subject to a standard margin of error. This is influenced in part by the inherent sampling, and interviewing, of distinct households within a given region as well as the multifaceted complexities related to the Syrian context. HNAP continuously seeks to improve and adapt to the situation on the ground, as well as the needs of our partners, to whom it provides current and relevant findings. In recognition of the implication of disability findings for humanitarian partners, HNAP remains available to support stakeholders in achieving appropriate and inclusive programming for all populations across Syria.