Syrian Arab Republic: Developments in north-west Syria and Ras Al Ain - Tell Abiad - Situation Report No. 36 – February 2022

Latest developments

Overall, artillery shelling occurred on most days, while there was a significant decrease in airstrikes. At least 18 civilians were killed in February, including two women and three children, according to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). At least 40 civilians were injured, including five women and 13 children. Six Improvised Explosive Devices and unexploded ordnance of war and one shooting incident killed two children and injured at least 15 civilians, including one woman and three children.

The Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) recorded 9,484 new displacements of people in north-west Syria (NWS), primarily due to the deterioration of the economic situation.

After four months of decline in COVID-19 case numbers, the figures started to increase in February with 4,147 new cases and 28 associated deaths, compared to 118 cases in January. The Omicron variant was confirmed in the north-west.

Strong winds and rain between 21 – 26 February affected 73 displacement sites, destroyed 1,090 tents and partially damaged 1,447 tents.