Syrian Arab Republic: Developments in north-west Syria and Ras Al Ain - Tell Abiad - Situation Report No. 35 – January 2022

Latest developments

Winter storms and freezing temperatures compounded the suffering of people in north-west Syria. Between 18 – 25 January, heavy snow, rain, strong winds and freezing temperatures damaged or destroyed over 10,000 tents in nearly 300 displacement sites, impacting directly 57,000 people.

Artillery shelling occurred on most days. There was an increase in airstrikes between 25 December – 5 January. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that airstrikes and shelling killed at least 11 civilians in January, including two women and seven children, and injured 32 civilians, including seven women and 13 children. Four Improvised Explosive Devices killed two civilian men and injured one child.

The Arshani water pumping station, which provides water to the 225,000 people living in Idlib city, was affected by an airstrike on 2 January. An inactive water station was reactivated and repairs of Arshani water station have been undertaken. Since 20. January, the Arashi station is pumping at full output.

The Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) recorded 7,130 new displacements of people, primarily due to the deterioration of the economic situation.

Newly confirmed COVID-19 case numbers were in decline for the fourth consecutive month. In January, 118 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were recorded, compared to 728 cases that were recorded in December 2021. As of 14 February, 295 new COVID cases were recorded.