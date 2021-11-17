Syrian Arab Republic: Developments in north-west Syria and Ras Al Ain - Tell Abiad - Situation Report No. 32 – October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• Shelling of civilian areas continues to take lives, including women and children.

• A total of 14,969 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in October and 96 per cent of ICU beds were occupied.

• A third of households do not have meaningful access to fuel as winter approaches.

• People with disabilities face significant challenges accessing sanitation, livelihoods, and educational resources.

• UN cross-border operations from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing delivered 1,020 trucks of humanitarian aid to north-west Syria. NGO assistance continued at high levels.

OVERVIEW

Protection

• Hostilities continued in the north-west, though there has been a decrease in the intensity of airstikes.

• At least one civilian woman was killed and three civilian women and two children were injured as a result of shelling and airstrikes. Unexploded ordnance (UXO) incidents resulted in the death of at least one child and the injury of at least three children, as reported by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

• However, a yet to be verified shelling incident on 20 October in Ariha town resulted in at least 10 civilian deaths, including a female schoolteacher and three children, and the injury of at least 30 people.

• The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster tracked 19,940 new displacements of people and 2,540 return movements in October, due mainly to economic opportunities or in search of better services.

More than 3,000 people left the Ehsem sub-district. Ariha, Dana and Afrin sub-districts each received around 1,500 people. Newly arrived people say their main needs are cash support, food and shelter.

• The situation in north-west Syria contributes to a protection concerns for the civilian population. According to estimates, 97 per cent of the population, even those that are in employment, are living in extreme poverty. Lack of resources causes people to resort to negative coping mechanisms, such as reducing expenditure on essential items.