Syrian Arab Republic: Developments in north-west Syria and Ras Al Ain - Tell Abiad - Situation Report No. 31 - September 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
- COVID-19 cases sharply increased across north-west Syria, with more than 1,000 daily cases recorded and schools temporarily closed.
- Since June, 99 civilians were killed and 261 civilians injured in an escalation of hostilities (Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Righs - OHCHR).
- The needs of people are much higher than can be adequately met by the humanitarian community, especially with winter approaching. The latest plans shows critical funding gaps on winterization, food and education.
OVERVIEW
Access
- In September, the UN continued its cross-border operations from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing under the Security Council resolution 2585 (2021), delivering 433 trucks of humanitarian assistance to north-west Syria. NGO assistance continued at high levels.
Protection
- In September, hostilities continued in north-west Syria. Airstrikes have increased along the frontlines in southern Idleb, especially in the Ehsem sub-district.
- In September, at least nine civilians (including three women and four children) were killed and 28 civilians (seven women and 10 children) were injured in airstrikes or shelling (OHCHR). 11 improvised explosive device (IED) and unexploded ordnance (UXO) incidents killed at least four civilians and injured at least 28 civilians (including two women and seven children).
- In north-west Syria, 97 per cent of people live in extreme poverty (they are part of a household where each individual lives below $1.90 per person per day). Coupled with the low purchasing power of the Syrian Pound (SYP), poor families are struggling to meet their most basic needs.
- A monitoring study by the cluster for Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) shows 91 per cent of the residents live in sites without adequate lighting on main roads. Lack of lighting is a protection concern, especially for women and girls. The study shows that most displacement sites are overcrowded with poor living conditions, increasing the risk of COVID-19. Syria is projected to be one of the countries most impacted by the climate emergency, with prolonged droughts and flash floods. A third of displaced people in the north-west – 500,000 people – live in sites that flooded last year.
