Syrian Arab Republic: Dara’a, Qunaitra, Sweida Flash Update No. 2 (as of 26 June 2018)

Highlights

Since 17 June, hostilities in southern Syria – an area that is part of the ceasefire agreement adopted in July 2017 between Jordan, the Russian Federation, and the United States-- have been escalating. Hostilities have already claimed the lives of tens of civilians, rendered civilian infrastructure out of service, and displaced tens of thousands of individuals.

At the time of writing, hostilities have displaced an estimated 45-50,000 individuals, with the majority (33-35,000) displaced within eastern Dara’a governorate to areas near the border with Jordan while an additional 12-15,000 individuals have been displaced from western Dara’a.

Despite the hostilities, the United Nations and their partners continue to provide food, heath, nutrition, education and core relief items to hundreds of thousands of people in need in southern Syria from across the border in Jordan.

Situation Overview

Ten days of sustained artillery and aerial shelling on NSAG-controlled south-western Syria have led to the displacement of an estimated 45-50,000 individuals to date. The UN have received credible reports of at least 13 casualties, including children, and many more injuries since 23 June due to the intensification of military operations and a subsequent ground offensive.

Indiscriminate strikes against civilian infrastructure continue to characterize the conflict, particularly in the eastern enclave. On 23 and 24 June, such attacks reportedly destroyed a health center and a civil defense center in Bisr El-Harir city, and on 25 June airstrikes rendered a hospital in Hirak out of service.

Another hospital in Eastern Ghariyeh had to suspend operations due to insecurity. Shelling was also reported to have destroyed some 40 per cent of houses in Al-Karak town, and to have burnt large swaths of agricultural lands around Al-Karak town. In Eastern Maliha, the local health center and the local council building were both rendered inoperable, while local sources estimate that some 60 per cent of buildings sustained significant infrastructural damage.

In the last 24 hours there has been a significant escalation in hostilities opening in new areas such as Nawa and within seven km of Nasib, suggesting there is little commitment left to upholding the Deescalation agreement.