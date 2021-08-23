Syrian Arab Republic: Dara’a Flash Update 3, Hostilities in Dara’a Governorate (As of 23 August 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA Syria in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• As of 22 August, ground clashes and artillery shelling continue across parts of Dar’a governorate, in particular Dar’a alBalad. Military reinforcements reported around Tafas, Um Al-Mayathen Saida towns and the M5. There are reportedly ongoing attempts among the parties to reach an agreement, however, no consensus has been reached.

• Over 38,600 IDPs are officially registered by SARC in and around Dar’a city as of 17 August. This includes almost 15,000 women, over 3,200 men and elderly and over 20,400 children.

About 1,500 IDPs residing in six collective shelters. However, informal reports indicated that as many as 45,000 people may have been displaced from Dar’a al-Balad.

• Saraya crossing point has been closed since 12 August. Between 21 and 22 August, it was reported to be temporarily open to allow women, children and the elderly to exit.

• According to UNRWA, almost half of the Palestine camp population – 329 families - have been displaced to Dar’a city. About 300 families are staying with relatives in Dar’a governorate and 29 families are residing in the collective shelters. Almost 300 families remain at risk of displacement from the camp. All roads into the camp and the roads between Dar’a and Muzeirib have been closed since 29 July and access from Dar’a camp to the city for pedestrians is a challenge.

• Access to services and goods within Dar’a al Balad is extremely challenging; food shortages and electricity outages have been reported. Due to continuing insecurity, delivery of flour to two bakeries (Tishreen and al Balad) is still not possible. Dar’a authorities have therefore reallocated this flour to existing bakeries in Dar’a city, Bosra Esh Sham, Tiba, Da'el to help meet the needs of IDP populations. The distribution of bread to IDPs is supported by SARC and Al Birr.

• Plans are underway for an inter-agency convoy to deliver critical items including ready-to-eat meals, flour, water, purification tablets, jerrycans and medical supplies. The humanitarian community continues to advocate with all parties to facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance to all affected areas and communities, including Dar’a Al-Balad.