Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Türkiye (September 2022)

CONTEXT

Artillery shelling incidents continued most days in September. Several airstrikes were recorded including one which struck in the vicinity of five IDP camps in Idleb, near the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing, resulting in civilian injuries.

The Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) recorded 19,545 new internal displacements in north-west Syria in September - the highest record so far in 2022 - largely driven by the deteriorating economy.

4.6 million people in north-west Syria are bracing for another cold winter season of flooding, snowstorms, and unpredictable weather events. 1.8 million people are living in over 1,400 camps and sites “of last resort”, the majority of which lack or have limited access to heating, electricity or water supply. In anticipation of rising needs in winter, the humanitarian community has finalized its Winterization and Flood Preparedness Response Plan in September. According to this plan, US$209.5 million are needed to fund 40 activities to meet the needs of 2.5 million people in north-west Syria this winter.

The first cholera case in north-west Syria was identified on 19 September in the Aleppo governorate. As of 30 September, 24 cholera cases were recorded in the north-west and 22 cholera cases were recorded in Ras Al Ain and Tel Abiad. No deaths were reported in both areas by the end of the month.